Ludhiana MC to use e-rickshaws to collect garbage

The Ludhiana MC has made a proposal for purchasing 1,000 e-rickshaws for 95 wards under the National Clean Air Programme,
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 02:35 AM IST
The MC will provide e-rickshaws for shifting garbage from households to secondary dumping sites. (HT Photo)

Emulating the Chennai garbage collection model, the municipal corporation has invited tenders for the purchase of 150 e-rickshaws to streamline door-to-door garbage collection.

A proposal has been made for purchasing 1,000 e-rickshaws for 95 wards under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The e-rickshaws have separate spaces to collect segregated (wet and dry) waste. At present, the informal sector is involved in door-to-door collection of waste carts, which are difficult to pull and consume a lot of time.

The MC has also ordered a micro survey to determine daily waste collection. Steps are also being taken to involve the informal sector as is done in Chandigarh. As per the 2011 census, garbage is collected from 3.5 lakh properties in the city. Around 100 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the city on a daily basis.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said solid waste management is a priority for the civic body and new contractors will be hired for transportation of garbage from secondary dump sites to the main dump site. E-rickshaws will be provided for shifting garbage from households to secondary dumping sites.

The MC has been struggling with solid waste management after A2Z company terminated its contract with MC in February.

