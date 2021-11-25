Ludhiana MC told to get quotations from BSNL for broadband at control and Command centre

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal during a meeting with officials from Ludhiana Smart City Limited on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the municipal corporation (MC) working to establish a command and control centre in the city under Smart City Mission, the state-level technical committee has raised objection over quotations being invited only from private companies for hiring of a broadband service provider under the project.

The committee has directed the MC to get the quotation from BSNL also before hiring the service provider and compare the rates.

The matter was also discussed during a meeting of the city-level technical committee of Ludhiana Smart City Limited held at MC’s Zone-D office on Wednesday. Under this project, the MC will be taking over the maintenance of cameras installed under the safe city project.

During the meeting, required approvals were also given for relaying synthetic track in Guru Nanak stadium, establishing vertical garden around piers of southern bypass flyovers etc. The agenda will now be forwarded to the state-level technical committee for final approvals.

