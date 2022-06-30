Ludhiana MC yet to complete survey of illegal gates in colonies

Even after over a year, the municipal corporation (MC) is yet to complete the survey of illegal gates installed at colonies in different parts of the city.

As per the information, only Zone C officials have submitted a report with the senior officials stating that illegal security gates have been installed at 27 colonies in their area. They stated that notices had been issued to resident welfare associations in July last year. But, they haven’t taken any concrete action.

On the other hand, no report has been submitted by officials of zones A, B and D of MC, even as illegal gates have been installed in multiple areas falling under these zones.

A complaint in this regard was submitted by RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal in April last year. He stated that resident welfare associations (RWA) keep the gates locked for the entire day, which is illegal and MC should take action.

He said that RWAs, by keeping the gates closed, block the public street and passage of commuters, which leads to harassment, especially in case of emergency. The commuters also have to take detours to reach their destination.

As per the RTI information received last year, most of the gates installed across the city have been installed illegally as the civic body has given permission to only eight RWAs.

While the residents have been raising hue and cry over gates remaining closed even during the day in many areas including Dugri, Model Town, Model Town Extension, Kitchlu Nagar and Haibowal, the civic body has failed to take action against the gates over these years.

Sabharwal stated that citing the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the MC general House had approved a resolution in 2014 that no association will be allowed to install gates without getting permission from the civic body, which will be granted only after police verification.

In that resolution, the general House stated that RWAs, who wish to install the gates for security reasons, will be allowed to keep the gates closed only from 11pm to 5am and will have to depute a guard for any emergency.

But, in many parts of the city including Haibowal, Kitchlu Nagar, Dugri and Model Town Extension, RWAs keep the gates locked for the entire day and block the public street, as the MC has failed to act against the same, said Sabharwal, while adding that it is understandable that the gates are installed for safety, but the RWAs should keep those open during the day as per norms and depute a guard to facilitate the movement of commuters at night.

Assistant town planner (ATP) headquarters, Raj Kumar, stated that a reminder letter has been issued to the ATPs of respective zones in the last week. They have been directed to submit a report regarding the gates installed in their respective areas and those which remain locked, so that required action can be taken.

