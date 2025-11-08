Ludhiana: Medical, legal aid under one roof as Sakhi centre inaugurated

Health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh inaugurated the refurbished Sakhi one-stop centre at the local civil hospital on Friday. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh addressing mediapersons at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)

This upgraded facility now offers enhanced facilities to provide immediate assistance to women facing any kind of violence. It includes a dedicated meditation room to promote mental well-being and emotional recovery for victims, as well as improved bedding and resting facilities for those in need of short-term shelter and care. These facilities aim to create a more supportive and healing environment, ensuring that women affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, or other forms of abuse receive holistic aid under one roof.

The minister added that such centres ensure the protection of the rights of women, who are victims of gender-based violence and provide adequate assistance leading to justice for them. He emphasised the importance of such centres in delivering integrated services, including medical aid, legal counselling, psychological support, and temporary shelter, all accessible round-the-clock regardless of a woman’s age, caste, or background.

One-stop centre provides free medical, legal aid, police assistance, and temporary shelter, including psychological counselling to victims of domestic violence, acid attack, or any kind of violence under one roof. He said concrete steps were being taken to raise awareness among women on a large scale.

Minister inspects CHC Doraha

The minister also visited the community health centre (CHC) at Doraha and inspected the facilities.

He said the 30-bedded hospital was opened in line with the demands of the locals and announced that soon the facility will be operational around the clock.

He also said that the government was recruiting specialists for the CHC to ensure quality health services to the people.

Senior medical officer, civil hospital, Dr Akhil Sareen said, “Centres like these are the need of the hour as they effectively offer prompt assistance to the victims in the form of counselling, legal aid and shelter under one roof.”