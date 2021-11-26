Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Mega job fair discussed during District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises’ council meet
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Mega job fair discussed during District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises’ council meet

Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner (development) Amit Kumar Panchal conducted a meeting of the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises’s (DBEE) governing council on Thursday; issues related to the high-end job fair, which is going to be held from December 3 to December 10 were discussed.
The mega job fair in Ludhiana will be held from December 3 to 10. (HT file)
The mega job fair in Ludhiana will be held from December 3 to 10. (HT file)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Additional deputy commissioner (development) Amit Kumar Panchal conducted a meeting of the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises’s (DBEE) governing council on Thursday. Punjab Youth Development Board chairman and council member Sukhwinder Singh Bindra was also present.

During the meeting, issues related to the high-end job fair, which is going to be held from December 3 to December 10 were discussed.

“The minimum annual package which will be offered to the candidates will be 2.40 lakh and above. Talks with private associations and companies are already underway and we are hopeful of securing handsome packages for the candidates,” said Navdeep Singh, deputy chief executive officer, DBEE.

Bindra highlighted the issue of sports kits required by athletes in the district. He said that a few kits were distributed in schools and now they will be distributed in colleges in the coming days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out