Ludhiana: Mega legal services camp on November 9

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in collaboration with the district administration, will hold a mega legal services camp on November 9 at Gulzar Group of Institutes, Khanna, on the eve of Legal Services Day.

Chief judicial magistrate-cum-DLSA secretary PS Kaleka said that during the camp, the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and various government departments including health, revenue, regional transport authority and PSPCL will put up stalls and provide necessary information about the several schemes and programs to the people.

Kaleka said that applications from the citizens will also be accepted and forwarded to respective departments so that they can avail of various benefits, if they are found eligible. He added that the departments’ representatives will also deliver services to beneficiaries on the spot during the camp.