Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Mega legal services camp on November 9
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Mega legal services camp on November 9

The Ludhiana District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in collaboration with the district administration, will hold a mega legal services camp on November 9 at Gulzar Group of Institutes, Khanna, on the eve of Legal Services Day
At the legal services camp in Ludhiana, various government departments will put up their stalls. (HT file)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in collaboration with the district administration, will hold a mega legal services camp on November 9 at Gulzar Group of Institutes, Khanna, on the eve of Legal Services Day.

Chief judicial magistrate-cum-DLSA secretary PS Kaleka said that during the camp, the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and various government departments including health, revenue, regional transport authority and PSPCL will put up stalls and provide necessary information about the several schemes and programs to the people.

Kaleka said that applications from the citizens will also be accepted and forwarded to respective departments so that they can avail of various benefits, if they are found eligible. He added that the departments’ representatives will also deliver services to beneficiaries on the spot during the camp.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP