Ludhiana | Mehendi artists’ hands full night before Karwa Chauth, prices touch 1,500

While Karwa Chauth is women’s day to dazzle, its eve is mehendi artists turn to shine as they churn out masterpiece after masterpiece – time-tested, quirky, and customised designs that are a blend of tradition and modernity – to satisfy their fastidious customers’ evolving tastes.

However, these exquisite designs come at a price, especially on the eve of Karwa Chauth, when long lines were seen around mehendi kiosks that seemed to have sprung up overnight in most nooks and corners of the city, especially Kipps Market, Ghumar Mandi, Model Town, Jawahar Camp, Chaura Bazaar, BRS Nagar and Chandigarh Road.

With the demand high, many professional mehendi artists were charging as much as ₹1,100-1,500 per hand for regular designs and up to ₹10,000 for customised designs.

Dhiren, who works at an industrial unit in Noida, says, “I received training in mehendi designing 10 years ago. Each year, I take leave from my regular job for a few days around Karwa Chauth to work as a mehendi artist as it is financially lucrative. I charge around ₹500 per hand for regular designs, and ₹11,000 for special designs.”

However, some artists groused about the increase in henna prices. Varinder, who has set a mehendi stall near Civil Lines, says, “The prices of henna have increased from ₹160 to ₹180. On regular days, we charge around ₹500 per hand, but on the night before Karwa Chauth, we charge as much as ₹1,500 per person.”

“I entered the profession at the age of 14, and earn around ₹30,000 per month. Although, working as a mehendi artist over the years has affected his eyesight.”

Designs galore

“This year, portrait mehandi is great demand, with some women asking us to sketch a likeliness of their husband on their palms, and others requesting stock sketches of brides and grooms. The lotus motif, highlighted and high-definition mehendi are also popular,” says Monu, who has come to the city from Lucknow.

Ask him how long does it take to draw a design and he says, ‘On an average, it takes us 10-20 minutes per hand, but if the customer wants a portrait or other custom artwork, it takes extra time.”

Women are increasingly requesting designs sourced from social media sites as well. Nimisha, a resident of Model Gram, says, “I came across a gorgeous design on Instagram, with royal elephants on the palm and peacocks on the wrist. I sent it too the mehendi artist well in advance so that he could practice it.”

On the madding crowd in the market, Jay, a second-generation mehandi artist, said, “Customers from as far as Jalandhar, Moga and Nawanshahr, come to the city to get the henna designs they like, thanks to the reach of social media. While clients start pouring in from October 10, many also take advance appointments to avoid a long wait. On Karwa Chauth eve, we work till 3am.”

Meenakshi, a resident of Civil Lines, who was patiently waiting in queue, said, “This year , the markets are abuzz with excitement after two years of subdued celebrations.”

Another customer, Sukriti, who works as a security guard, says, “As I have to work tonight. I have opted for a minimalist design so that it does not hamper my work.”

Women showcase talent

While most mehendi artists are men, a number of women have also entered the field. Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Jagraon, said “This is the second time, I have set up a stall at Ghumar Mandi. I started working when I was in Class 6.”

Another artist, Chetna, who is from Bombay, said, “Herbal mehendi is my speciality. I also do nail art, which is trending these days.”

