Ludhiana Meritorious school hostel paints picture of apathy

Over 710 Class 12 students from the state’s Schools of Eminence (SOEs) and meritorious schools have gathered at the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, Ludhiana, for coaching classes aimed at competitive exams such as JEE, CLAT, and NEET. Despite arrangements for 750 students, with over 475 girls and 215 boys currently staying in the hostels, complaints have emerged about inadequate living conditions. No provision of light and deplorable condition of mirrors at Meritorious School hostel washrooms in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Students have expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of the classes, citing harsh weather conditions as a major concern. Reports from students from Bathinda highlight severe issues with the hostel’s washroom facilities, particularly on the first floor, where conditions are described as inadequate.

A student said, “Six of us are cramped into one room without air coolers, and only three out of the six lights in our room work. In the washrooms, lights are non-functional, mirrors are in a deplorable state, and the two water coolers have been broken since our arrival. We have to go to the second floor to fetch water. Last night, I fell down the stairs due to non-functional lights while returning from the second floor.”

Additional complaints were voiced by another student attending the NEET coaching classes, who said, “We use mobile phone torchlights to change clothes in the washrooms. The stagnant water in the washrooms is a significant issue, and despite complaints, nothing has been resolved. The toilets have open-ended pipes connected to the washrooms on the second floor, resulting in water leakage.”

Further grievances include a lack of air coolers for students on lower floors, with only those on the top floor receiving this relief. “It is extremely hot here, and air coolers should be provided to all rooms as we have 19 more days to stay,” urged a student from Hoshiarpur. Two girls have reportedly fallen ill due to the heat and received immediate medical care.

The discontent comes in stark contrast to the previous year’s camp held in Amritsar during December, which students recall had better arrangements.

A managing committee member Pradeep Kumar said, “These opportunities are essential for the students, and expert-led classes will significantly benefit them. We are striving to improve the arrangements and ensure comfort despite the hot weather.”

District education officer Harjinder Singh said, “No other schools are available to host hundreds of students for this duration except in June. We are arranging a total of 120 air coolers, with half already on site, and have replaced the non-functional water coolers. Two nursing staff and an ambulance are available if needed.”