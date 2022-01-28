Ludhiana | Minister on Republic Day lauds Army, police sacrifices

The district level Republic Day celebrations were held at the local Guru Nanak Stadium, where agriculture and farmer welfare minister, Punjab, Randeep Singh Nabha, hoisted the National Flag.

Cabinet minister Nabha said BR Ambedkar united the country. He termed the constitution of the country as a charter of rights and duties of the people and said it would be a true tribute to the freedom fighters if every citizen of the country abides by their duties. He also lauded the sacrifices made by the country’s army, paramilitary forces and state police forces to safeguard the country’s democracy and constitution.

He called upon the people of Punjab and country, especially the youth, to make their due contribution for the overall development of the state and country.

Nabha was accompanied by deputy commissioner Virinder Kumar Sharma and commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was also present. Former minister and MLA Rakesh Pandey, MLA and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation chairperson Kuldeep Singh Vaid, MLA Sanjay Talwar, district and sessions judge Munish Singal were also present on the occasion.

DC Nayan exhorts youth to play proactive role

Additional deputy commissioner Nayan Jassal called upon the youth to play a proactive role in making India a vibrant and progressive Republic.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling national tricolour during a function organised to commemorate Republic Day, ADC said this day the Constitution of India, drafted by BR Ambedkar, came into force. It has given right to vote to every countrymen thereby making everyone an equal partner in social and political development of the country.

ADC said above 80% people who were either been martyred, exiled or imprisoned for life term in the fight to freedom were Punjabis. She said, “Our brave Punjabi soldiers have ever safeguarded the integrity of country from external aggression and internal disturbances. Likewise, the hard working and resilient Punjabi farmers have made the country self reliant in food production despite having just 2.5% of country’s total area.”