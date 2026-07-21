Ludhiana: Minor abducted, tortured, filmed over family dispute; 8 booked

A long-running dispute between two families, already soured by a broken engagement and a rape case, reportedly took a disturbing turn when a 17-year-old brother of the rape accused was allegedly confined, beaten up and humiliated by the woman’s family, officials said on Monday. The Division number 3 police have registered an FIR against eight identified accused, including four women, and their two unidentified accomplices.

The ASI said that the accused were absconding and raids were underway to arrest them (HT File)

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The complaint was filed by the father of the minor, who alleged that he had gone to Shingar Cinema Road on a bike to have snacks when he was confronted by the women accused. What began as a verbal spat soon escalated, with the women calling their family members to the spot, he said. The boy was then allegedly taken away to a nearby house in an autorickshaw where he was beaten up and filmed during the assault, the FIR mentioned.

According to the father, the boy was not only thrashed but also subjected to shocking abuse and humiliation, including being forced to lick spit and drink urine. “The accused filmed the act on their phones. After being released, he narrated the ordeal to his family after which a police complaint was filed,” the father said.

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Satnam Singh, investigating officer at the Division number 3 police station, said the dispute stemmed from a broken engagement between the complainant’s family and the accused. He said the accused family’s daughter was engaged to the minor’s elder brother a few months ago. The couple had allegedly developed physical relations. Later, the engagement was broken following which a rape case was registered against the brother of the minor boy about five months ago. The man went into hiding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Satnam Singh, investigating officer at the Division number 3 police station, said the dispute stemmed from a broken engagement between the complainant’s family and the accused. He said the accused family’s daughter was engaged to the minor’s elder brother a few months ago. The couple had allegedly developed physical relations. Later, the engagement was broken following which a rape case was registered against the brother of the minor boy about five months ago. The man went into hiding. {{/usCountry}}

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“On Sunday, the juvenile went to Shingar Cinema Road and accidentally met the women accused. They had an argument, after which the women called their family members, who reached the spot with their aides. The accused allegedly abducted the boy and thrashed him,” ASI Satnam Singh said. He added that the boy’s claim of being forced to drink urine and lick spit was being verified.

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The ASI added that the accused were absconding and raids were underway to arrest them. The FIR has been registered under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.