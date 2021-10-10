Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Minor among 3 held while recording movie at theatre
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Minor among 3 held while recording movie at theatre

A minor was among three held on Saturday while recording a newly-released Punjabi movie, “Moosa Jatt”, on their mobile phone at a theatre in a multiplex
A case under Copyright Act, Cinematography Act and Section 420 of Indian Penal Code has been registered. (Representative image)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 12:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A minor was among three held on Saturday while recording a newly-released Punjabi movie, “Moosa Jatt”, on their mobile phone at a theatre in a multiplex. Police said the accused used to sell the recorded videos online, claiming it was the original print.

The minor’s name been withheld while the other two have been identified as Ravi Kumar and Ranbir Singh of Dhuri Lines. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of Vikas Birdi, manager at the multiplex which is near Bhai Bala Chowk.

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh, station house office at Division Number 8 police station, said that a case under Copyright Act, Cinematography Act and Section 420 of Indian Penal Code has been registered.

