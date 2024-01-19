Ludhiana: Miscreants target jewellery shop on Tajpur road, decamp with 1.5 kg silver

At least 15 miscreants targeted a jewellery shop on Tajpur road in Ludhiana at wee hours on Friday and decamped with 1.5 kg silver from the shop. They entered the shop after breaking open the locks of the door but fled after the security alarm went off. At least 15 miscreants targeted a jewellery shop on Tajpur road in Ludhiana at wee hours. (HT)

On being informed, the Division number 7 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police found that the accused had overpowered the watchman of the area and held him captive. While scanning the CCTVs, the police found 15 miscreants roaming around the shop. Two of the accused barged in the shop, while the rest of them remained outside, keeping a tab on the activities.

Shop owner Amandeep Singh said he, along with his family, lives on the upper floor of the shop. Amandeep added that he received the alert on his mobile phone through the security system installed in the shop soon after the accused broke open the shutter.

He came to the balcony and raised the alarm, following which the accused escaped from the shop with 1.5 kg silver. When he checked the CCTVs installed in the shop, he found two men inside, while the rest of them were outside.

The police rescued the watchman who was held captive by the miscreants.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO at Division number 7 police station, said the police have recorded statement of the victim and initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR. The police are trying to identify the miscreants from CCTVs footage.