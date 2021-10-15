Ludhiana mishap: Speeding tractor trailer mows down hosiery worker

A speeding tractor-trailer mowed down a 45-year-old hosiery worker near Shivpuri on Thursday morning when he was heading to work on his scooter.

The victim has been identified as Ajay Kumar alias Kala of Khajur Chowk of Salem Tabri.

According to eyewitnesses, the tractor-trailer laden with debris hit Kumar from the back following which he fell down on the ground. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away. The eyewitnesses tried to stop the vehicle, but failed, and immediately informed the police.

The entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area.

Daresi station house officer, sub-inspector Davinder Singh said a case under Section 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the tractor-trailer driver. Police are trying to identify the accused.

The victim is survived by his elderly mother Sheela Rani, wife Rekha, son Gaurav and daughter Shweta.

Kin of road mishap victim in an inconsolable state in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Family shattered

The victim’s mother, Sheela Rani, 65, who had reached the spot immediately after coming to know about the incident, fell unconscious on seeing her son’s body.

Rekha, the victim’s wife, said their daughter had got married about a year ago and the family was looking forward to have grand Dussehra celebrations this year.

“We had planned to visit our daughter’s house on Dussehra. While leaving the house, my husband had promised to come home early so that we could buy gifts for our daughter. Little did we know that we would never be able to see him alive again,” said an inconsolable Rekha.

Truck crushes rickshaw-puller to death

Hours after the incident, a speeding truck crushed a rickshaw puller to death near Shivpuri in Basti Jodhewal area. The victim is yet to be identified.

Basti Jodhewal station house officer, inspector Mohammad Jamil said after the incident, the truck driver managed to escape.

According to eyewitnesses, the rickshaw puller was crossing the road when the mishap took place.

The inspector added that a case has been lodged against the unidentified truck driver. Police are trying to identify the victim.

