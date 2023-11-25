Ludhiana: Missing man found dead with multiple fractures

A labourer, who has been missing for the last two days, was found dead in Lalton village with multiple fractures, police said on Saturday.

Missing man found dead with multiple fractures in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The doctors, who performed a postmortem on the body, revealed that all bones of the victim were fractured.

Police suspect that the man, identified as Raj Kumar alias Raju, 36, of Basant Nagar, was brutally thrashed by a mob.

The Sadar Police lodged an FIR under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

He was living with his three children and parents, while his wife had died a couple of years ago.

Santosh, mother of the victim, said that Raju had left the home on November 23 on his scooter saying that he was going to collect payment, but he did not return. They had filed a missing report at Daba Police station. On Saturday, they received information from police that his dead body was lying in the mortuary in the civil hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Santosh said that the police told her that he was beaten to death by unidentified accused.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at Sadar Police station, said that Parminder Singh of Lalton village found the man lying on the roadside on Friday and rushed him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The SHO added that the police were investigating the spot where the body was found and also scanning the CCTVs installed in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON