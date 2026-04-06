Ludhiana: Missing teen found dead; minor friend, father booked for murder

A 19-year-old youth who had gone missing was found dead in Ludhiana’s Atam Nagar area, following which police have booked a minor, his father and unidentified associates for murder. The deceased, Mohit of Azad Nagar, was allegedly taken from his home on April 1 by his friend. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Mohit of Azad Nagar, was allegedly taken from his home on April 1 by his friend, a 15-year-old boy, who arrived on a scooter. According to the complaint filed by Mohit’s father, Surinder Kumar Gumbar, the boy returned alone after some time and gave evasive replies when questioned about Mohit’s whereabouts.

When Mohit did not return, his family launched a search. Later, a passerby informed them about a youth lying unconscious outside Atam Public School. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Suspicion deepened when the minor, accompanied by his father Sushant of Azad Nagar, approached the family the next day and changed his version, claiming they had last seen Mohit near the school.

The complainant has alleged that the accused assaulted Mohit and dumped him at an isolated spot in an attempt to dispose of the body.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 103(1) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO, Model Town police station, said the victim suffered a fatal head injury. He added that raids are being conducted to nab the accused and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation.