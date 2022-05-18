Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | MLA Bagga meets MC chief, emphasises cleaning Buddha Nullah
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | MLA Bagga meets MC chief, emphasises cleaning Buddha Nullah

“ I have been regularly reviewing the ongoing project to clean Buddha Nullah and emphasising on removing silt from the nullah to increase the capacity of main drain of city. Further, the officials were directed to ensure quality of works,” MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga said.
MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal regarding cleaning of Buddha Nullah. (HT FILE)
Updated on May 18, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Raising concern over monsoon preparedness and cleaning of Buddha Nullah, MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Wednesday.

The MC officials were directed to expedite the process to remove silt from the drain, and ensure cleaning of drain lines (road gullies) before the rainy season to avoid rain water accumulation on streets and main roads.

Bagga also directed the officials to expedite the development works going on or proposed in Ludhiana North.

“ I have been regularly reviewing the ongoing project to clean Buddha Nullah and emphasising on removing silt from the nullah to increase the capacity of main drain of city. Further, the officials were directed to ensure quality of works,” Bagga said.

Mayor, MC chief inspect ongoing work to clean nullah

Mayor Balkar Sandhu, along with Aggarwal, inspected the ongoing work to remove silt from the Buddha Nullah near New Kundanpuri area on Wednesday. Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra also accompanied the mayor.

Sandhu said poclain machines have been deployed to remove silt from the drain and the work will continue in the monsoon season to avoid overflow of sewage from the drain.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP