Ludhiana | MLA Bagga visits government school in Salem Tabri

MLA Bagga visited Chanan Devi Government Girls High School, Salem Tabri, to inspect the ongoing revamping project in the school in Ludhiana
MLA Bagga assured full financial support to the Chanan Devi Government Girls High School, Ludhiana, authorities2. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 13, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (north) Madan Lal Bagga on Friday visited Chanan Devi Government Girls High School, Salem Tabri, to inspect the ongoing revamping project in the school.

Principal Poonam Kali welcomed the MLA and presented an annual progress report to him.

Bagga assured full financial support to the school authorities.

“AAP is dedicated to uplift the education system in the state and thus, regular efforts towards bringing an education revolution in the state are being made by all the representatives of the government. Education has the power to change fortunes and thus, a poor can also lead a wealthy life if educated,” Bagga said.

