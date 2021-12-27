Ludhiana | MLA Dawar inaugurates X-ray machine ahead of assembly elections

With assembly elections round the corner, MLA (Central) Surender Dawar inaugurated a new dental X-ray machine at the dispensary being run by Shiv Shakti Dharmarth Trust in ward number 52 on Sunday.

The advanced machine has been installed at the cost of ₹2 lakh. Dawar had donated the amount to the trust to purchase the machine which would help provide relief to people suffering from dental problems.

“Now residents of the nearby areas do not have to shell out huge amount of money and make rounds of X-ray centres farther away. They can avail the facility close to their homes,” Dawar said.

Dawar said he have always helped any NGO in his constituency that reached out to him for a genuine need. Service of the people in the constituency is his goal, and if some organisations can help contribute to it, he always help them.

Prior to that, Dawar also distributed ration among needy families at Shiv Shakti Mandir in Kidwai Nagar.

Projects inaugurated by Gurkirat Singh

Cabinet Minister Gurkirat Singh inaugurated two projects in village Alour in Khanna on Sunday.

The first project was the inauguration of a Dharamshala in Bazigar Basti of village Alour. Cabinet minister Satnam Singh Soni, Chairman of Block Samiti Khanna appreciated Gurkirat Singh for looking into the welfare of the people in his constituency.

Another project inaugurated was that of Anganwari centre in village Alour. “This Anganwari centre will be helpful in extending help to take care of children’s nutrition, health and hygiene,” said Gurkirat Singh.

A large number of dignitaries, including Gurmukh Singh Chahal, village sarpanch Samund Singh, social activist Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, along with various panches were also present at the occasion.