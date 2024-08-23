Ludhiana MLA, DC redress people’s grievances at ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camp

To help people avail benefits of welfare schemes at their doorsteps, district administration on Friday organised a camp under “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” programme in Islamganj locality under Ludhiana central assembly segment. The camp was inaugurated by MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney. (HT File)

The camp was inaugurated by MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney. They listened to people’s grievances, and issues of immediate nature were solved on the spot.

Several individuals had availed services related to various types of pensions, senior citizen card, SC certificate, Aadhar updation, and other services at the camp. Rita Rani of Tibba road, Shankar Lal of Prem Nagar, Parkash Kaur of Islam Ganj, Harvinder Kaur of Mundian Kalan, Vijay Batish of Mahajan Vihar Colony and Sudesh Kumari of New Manjit Nagar received sanction letters for old-age pension on the spot, while Om Parkash, Champa Devi, Hans Raj, Babu Lal, Kashmiri Lal, Bhagwani Devi and Suman Devi of Prem Nagar also got their senior citizen cards in the camp.