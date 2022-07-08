Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | MLA Gurpreet Gogi inspects sub-registrar’s office, finds officials absent at , pulls up authorities

During the inspection, MLA found that the tehsildar was absent from duty and public was awaiting him, standing in long queues to get their work done. MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal also conducted inspection at a hospital in Ludhiana on Thursday
MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal inspecting a local hospital at Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, Vardhman, in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhian

a Receiving complaints against the absence of officials in the sub-registrar (west) office, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi conducted a surprise inspection in the office on Thursday and slammed the authorities for mismanagement resulting in harassment to public.

During the inspection, Gogi found that the tehsildar was absent from duty and public was awaiting him, standing in long queues to get their work done.

People said the officials had been absent from the duty for the last few days due to which they had to suffer.They also complained against non-availability of drinking water at the office.

As the phone of the tehsildar was switched off, Gogi contacted deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik following which the district revenue officer reached the spot. A naib tehsildar from Machhiwara was then deputed at the office.

Gogi said he had asked the higher authorities to streamline the work at the sub-registrar’s office and take strict action against the staff for being absent from duty. Surprise inspections would also be done in the coming days, Gogi said.

MLA Grewal inspects Mother-Child hospital

After receiving complaints against no proper cleanliness and failure of authorities in operating the generator during power cuts at the Mother-Child hospital in Sector-32 on Chandigarh road, MLA (Ludhiana East) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal conducted inspection at the hospital on Thursday.

Bhola directed the authorities to maintain cleanliness at the hospital and ensure that public do not face any harassment as they visit the hospital for treatment.

