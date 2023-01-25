Ludhiana MLA Kulwant Sidhu inspects ongoing works to clean Sidhwan canal

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu along with municipal corporation (MC) zonal commissioners Kulpreet Singh and Jasdev Singh Sekhon inspected the ongoing works to clean Sidhwan canal at Dugri canal bridge on Tuesday.

MLA Sidhu appealed the residents to support the authorities in keeping the canal clean.

The civic body officials said even after a large portion of the canal has been cleaned by MC within the city limits, residents are still dumping waste in the canal. With imposing hefty challans, the civic body has also filed FIRs against 55 residents who were caught dumping waste in the water body.

Giving details, MLA Sidhu said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also taken strict note of the pollution in water bodies in the past and residents should understand that it is their responsibility to keep the water bodies clean.

If the residents continued to dump waste in the canal, the authorities will be forced to act strictly and FIRs will also be recommended against the violators, he added.

Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar kick-started the work to clean the Sidhwan Canal from BRS Nagar canal bridge on January 4. The minister also initiated the project to install chain-linked iron fencing (2-meter height) along the 13 km long stretch of the canal within the city limits on January 4.

Zonal commissioners Jasdev Sekhon and Kulpreet Singh stated that the canal falls under the jurisdiction of the irrigation department. Amid rising concern over garbage and filth dumped in the water body, which moves through the city, MC has stepped up to clean the canal.

The stretch of the canal from BRS Nagar canal bridge to Dugri canal bridge has been cleaned. The flow of water has been stopped in the canal for now, but it is expected to be released in the coming few days. The remaining portion of the canal will be cleaned in the next phase, added the zonal commissioners.

