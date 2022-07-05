Ludhiana | MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina raises concern over contaminated water supply

Raising concern over contaminated water supply and poor sanitary conditions in her constituency, MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina conducted a meeting with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal at the MC’s Zone-D office on Tuesday.

The legislator said due to the filth— removed from the sewer lines— which is not lifted from the roads for days, the two-wheelers skid on the road.

Chhina also demanded that the civic body should ensure lifting of garbage from the secondary dumping points on a daily basis as delayed lifting results in insanitary conditions. Issue of non-functional streetlights was also raised in the meeting.

“ Water contamination in a few areas of my constituency is a major issue, especially during monsoon season. I have asked the authorities to resolve the issue otherwise diseases might spread in the area. Another major issue is the filth which is pulled out of the sewer lines in a process to clean the lines. The filth remains dumped on the road for days due to which two-wheelers skid and accidents takes place. The authorities have been directed to remove the filth on the same day. Further, they have been asked to maintain cleanliness in the constituency,” Chhina said.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal said directions have been issued to the officials to resolve the issues highlighted by the legislator. Further, the field staff has been directed to conduct regular surveys in their respective areas so that residents should not face any problem.