chandigarh news

Ludhiana | MLA Surinder Dawar launches project to cover sewer drains

Ludhiana Central MLA Surinder Dawar inaugurated the ₹9.5 crore-project to cover nullah stretch passing from Dharampura and Dhokka Mohalla
HT Image
Updated on Dec 21, 2021 05:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Surinder Dawar, MLA from the Ludhiana central constituency, on Monday launched the 9.5 crore-project to cover the internal drain (nullah) between Shingar cinema road and Gaughat cremation ground.

The project is expected to solve the sewer water problem for the residents of Dharampura, Dhokka Mohalla and surrounding areas including Ward No 56 and 57.

Complaints about unhygienic conditions and foul smell were common in the areas, with the dumping of garbage at one side of the drain adding to the woes. Accidents wherein two wheelers would skid into the drain due to absence of boundary wall have also been in the past.

Ram, a resident of Dharampura, said “It is even difficult to step into the area when the city witnesses heavy rainfall due to water accumulation. The sewer water overflows into the street and residents have been demanding a solution for the problem for a long time.”

RELATED STORIES

Dawar said that a promise was made to the residents that the drain will be covered and they have initiated the work now.

Authorities have covered the drain between from Shagun Palace to Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib (the Ganda Nala) at the cost of 40 crore, with a road being constructed over the same. Over 70% of the work to cover another drain in Shivaji Nagar has also been completed, Dawar later claimed.

Sham Sundar Malhotra, senior deputy mayor, was also present on the occasion.

