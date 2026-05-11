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Ludhiana: Moga crush Ferozepur as Jarkhar hockey festival kicks off

In the sub-junior category, the winning team will receive ₹25,000 and a running trophy, while the runners-up and other top teams will also be awarded attractive cash prizes

Published on: May 11, 2026 04:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Olympian Pirthipal Singh Hockey Festival began on Saturday at the Jarkhar Sports Stadium. Organised by the Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, the prestigious hockey tournament witnessed the participation of players, sports lovers and prominent personalities from across Punjab.

Players meeting guests and organisers during the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival at Jarkhar Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT File)

The tournament was formally inaugurated by Padma Shri Baldev Singh along with Jarkhar Games chairman Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu, Davinder Pal Singh Ladi, chief organiser Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, among others. The dignitaries inaugurated the festival by releasing balloons and interacting with the players of the opening match.

The festival features 16 teams competing in both junior and senior categories. The opening senior match saw Moga defeat Ferozepur 5-2 in an exciting contest. Another nail-biting encounter witnessed Neeta Club Rampur edge past Amargarh Centre in a penalty shootout after both teams were locked at 7-7 in regulation time. Rampur eventually secured a 3-1 win in the shootout.

In the junior category, Ghawaddi School defeated HTC Centre Rampur 2-1, while Ek Noor Academy Tehing registered a convincing 7-3 victory over Amargarh Hockey Centre.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Moga crush Ferozepur as Jarkhar hockey festival kicks off
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Moga crush Ferozepur as Jarkhar hockey festival kicks off
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