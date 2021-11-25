Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana, Moga eves enter Punjab baseball championship finals
Ludhiana, Moga eves enter Punjab baseball championship finals

The Ludhiana and Moga girl’s teams on Wednesday entered the finals of the 8th Sub-junior Punjab State Baseball Championship at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Gill village, Ludhiana, on Wednesday
Participants during the 8th Sub-junior Punjab State Baseball Championship at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Gill village, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Ludhiana and Moga girl’s teams on Wednesday entered the finals of the 8th Sub-junior Punjab State Baseball Championship at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Gill village, Ludhiana, on Wednesday.

In the semi-finals, Ludhiana beat Fazilka 10-0 while Moga beat Sangrur 20-16. Sangrur and Fazilka will compete for the third spot on Wednesday.

In girl’s category, 12 teams participated including Moga, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, SAS Nagar, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Barnala, Fazilka and Malerkotla.

