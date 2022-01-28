Ludhiana: Money exchanger robbed of 70,000

Three armed robbers took away ₹70,000 cash from a money exchanger, at gunpoint on Rahon Road, on Wednesday.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Ram Anjor of Iqbal Nagar. He told the police that he runs a money exchange shop, near Meharban Octroi Post.

He said that on Wednesday, three men came to shop and pointed a gun at him, before fleeing with ₹70,000 cash and his two phones. After the robbers left the place, he informed the police.

ASI Surjan Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons.

Posing as customers, four men rob liquor, ₹5,000 cash from vend

Posing as customers, four car-borne miscreants robbed a liquor vend employee of ₹5,000 cash and a carton of liquor at gunpoint in Birmi village on Tuesday night.

Rai Bhan, the victim, said that on Tuesday night, a car stopped in front of the vend and four people walked up to him and asked him for a carton of liquor.

After handing over the liquor to them, the victim asked the four men for payment.

But instead of paying up, the accused took out a gun and told him to keep mum as they took away the cash and liquor carton. Once the accused left the place, Bhan informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.

The ASI added that the complainant was not able to note down the registration number of the vehicle used by the robbers, but he told them that it was a white-coloured car.

