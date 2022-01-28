Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Money exchanger robbed of 70,000
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Money exchanger robbed of 70,000

The money exchanger said that on Wednesday, three men came to shop and pointed a gun at him, before fleeing with ₹70,000 cash and his two phones.
The money exchangers’ shop is located on Rahon Road in Ludhiana, The robbers had pointed a gun at him before fleeing with the cash. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 03:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three armed robbers took away 70,000 cash from a money exchanger, at gunpoint on Rahon Road, on Wednesday.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Ram Anjor of Iqbal Nagar. He told the police that he runs a money exchange shop, near Meharban Octroi Post.

He said that on Wednesday, three men came to shop and pointed a gun at him, before fleeing with 70,000 cash and his two phones. After the robbers left the place, he informed the police.

ASI Surjan Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons.

Posing as customers, four men rob liquor, 5,000 cash from vend

Posing as customers, four car-borne miscreants robbed a liquor vend employee of 5,000 cash and a carton of liquor at gunpoint in Birmi village on Tuesday night.

Rai Bhan, the victim, said that on Tuesday night, a car stopped in front of the vend and four people walked up to him and asked him for a carton of liquor.

RELATED STORIES

After handing over the liquor to them, the victim asked the four men for payment.

But instead of paying up, the accused took out a gun and told him to keep mum as they took away the cash and liquor carton. Once the accused left the place, Bhan informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.

The ASI added that the complainant was not able to note down the registration number of the vehicle used by the robbers, but he told them that it was a white-coloured car.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP