Ludhiana | Money transfer firm employees robbed at gunpoint

In another incident of broad daylight robbery, two bike-borne men took away ₹10.9 lakh from two employees of a money transfer firm after threatening them with a gun near grain market on Gill Road on Tuesday evening.

Jupinder Singh and Honey, employees of Bhagwati Maa Money transfer firm at Deepak Complex, said they had collected ₹10.9 lakh from Field Ganj and Samrala Chowk. While they were returning to the office on their bike, the robbers waylaid them and executed the crime.

The duo said that the accused had covered their face with a piece of cloth and their bike did not bear a number plate.

Jupinder said that after the miscreants left the place, they informed their employer Rahul and also sounded the police.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) BS Randhawa said police are recording the statement of the employees.