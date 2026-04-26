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Ludhiana: Moose Wala’s ex-manager, eight others booked for extortion bids

Simranjit Asht of Doraha mentioned in his complaint that gangster Doni Bal made WhatsApp calls and also sent voice messages seeking ₹50 lakh

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:38 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
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Shaganpreet Singh, former manager of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, his brother Jagpreet Singh, father Saudagar Singh and mother Daljit Kaur have been booked along with gangster Doni Bal and four others for attempting to extort money from two Doraha-based businessmen, officials said on Saturday.

This is the fourth such case against them in the past one month. (HT File)

This is the fourth such case against them in the past one month. The others booked are Hardeep Singh, alias Ladi, of Manjali Kalan village of Samrala; Gurwinder Singh, alias Goldy, a cab driver from Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Lalheri Road, Khanna; Umesh Kumar, alias Sonu Chhanga, and Gaurav Kumar, alias Gola, of Amritsar.

Simranjit Asht of Doraha mentioned in his complaint that gangster Doni Bal made WhatsApp calls and also sent voice messages seeking 50 lakh while threatening to harm him and his family members in case the money wasn’t paid.

Another businessman, Narinder Singh Lucky, of Railway Road in Doraha said the gangster demanded 1 crore as extortion money. Sections 308 (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped against the accused.

Doni Bal is a known gangster linked to the Devinder Bambiha group and the crime network of Gopi Ghanshampuria. He has previously claimed responsibility for several high-profile killings and has been accused of running extortion rackets across different parts of Punjab. His name featured in several FIRs in the state for making extortion calls.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Moose Wala’s ex-manager, eight others booked for extortion bids
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Moose Wala’s ex-manager, eight others booked for extortion bids
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