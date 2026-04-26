Ludhiana: Moose Wala’s ex-manager, eight others booked for extortion bids

Shaganpreet Singh, former manager of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, his brother Jagpreet Singh, father Saudagar Singh and mother Daljit Kaur have been booked along with gangster Doni Bal and four others for attempting to extort money from two Doraha-based businessmen, officials said on Saturday.

This is the fourth such case against them in the past one month. (HT File)

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This is the fourth such case against them in the past one month. The others booked are Hardeep Singh, alias Ladi, of Manjali Kalan village of Samrala; Gurwinder Singh, alias Goldy, a cab driver from Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Lalheri Road, Khanna; Umesh Kumar, alias Sonu Chhanga, and Gaurav Kumar, alias Gola, of Amritsar.

Simranjit Asht of Doraha mentioned in his complaint that gangster Doni Bal made WhatsApp calls and also sent voice messages seeking ₹50 lakh while threatening to harm him and his family members in case the money wasn’t paid.

Another businessman, Narinder Singh Lucky, of Railway Road in Doraha said the gangster demanded ₹1 crore as extortion money. Sections 308 (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped against the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} On March 25, the Payal police had registered an FIR against the accused for threatening and demanding ₹1 crore from a person. On April 23, the Samrala police had booked the accused for threatening a village sarpanch and demanding ₹50 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On March 25, the Payal police had registered an FIR against the accused for threatening and demanding ₹1 crore from a person. On April 23, the Samrala police had booked the accused for threatening a village sarpanch and demanding ₹50 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, Saudagar Singh conducts recce to identify the targets and passes the information to his Australia-based sons Shaganpreet and Jagpreet, who further inform gangster Doni Bal for extortion bids. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, Saudagar Singh conducts recce to identify the targets and passes the information to his Australia-based sons Shaganpreet and Jagpreet, who further inform gangster Doni Bal for extortion bids. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Key accused in Middukhera murder case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Key accused in Middukhera murder case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The name and photo of Shaganpreet Singh, a key accused in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, recently appeared in a social media post circulated by a gang that claimed responsibility for the December 15, 2025, murder of kabaddi player-turned-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, also known as Rana Balachauria. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The name and photo of Shaganpreet Singh, a key accused in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, recently appeared in a social media post circulated by a gang that claimed responsibility for the December 15, 2025, murder of kabaddi player-turned-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, also known as Rana Balachauria. {{/usCountry}}

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Doni Bal is a known gangster linked to the Devinder Bambiha group and the crime network of Gopi Ghanshampuria. He has previously claimed responsibility for several high-profile killings and has been accused of running extortion rackets across different parts of Punjab. His name featured in several FIRs in the state for making extortion calls.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tarsem Singh Deogan ...Read More Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting. Read Less

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