Ludhiana: Mother, among nine booked for marrying off 11-yr-old girl

Tibba police have registered a case against an Amritsar woman for marrying off her 11-year-old daughter to a 35-year-old man in Ludhiana. The accused, Kamaljeet Kaur, along with eight others, have been booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The accused along with eight others have been booked under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. (HT photo for representation)

The incident came to light after the victim’s father, Jagjeet Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver from Bhai Manjh Singh Nagar, Amritsar, discovered the marriage through a WhatsApp status. The photos of the wedding were uploaded by Kaur, who travelled to Ludhiana with her daughter a few days ago and to stay at her parental home.

In his complaint Jagjeet Singh said that his wife had arranged for their minor daughter to marry Prince, who hails from Samrala Road in the city. The marriage took place in the presence of Prince’s family and several accomplices.

Shocked by the discovery, Jagjeet immediately filed a police complaint, which was forwarded to the Ludhiana police for further action.Following the investigation, the Tibba police lodged an FIR under Sections 9 and 10 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The others named in the FIR include the groom Prince, his parents Anoop Singh and Raj Rani, and relatives Sukhwinder Singh, his wife Swaranjit Kaur, their son Ravinder Singh alias Ravi, daughters Kajal and Priya— all residents of Tajpur Chowk in Ludhiana.

Assistant sub inspector Baljeet Singh, the investigating officer at Tibba police station, said that the complaint was received on May 26. “We have registered an FIR against all those involved in the case. While arrests are yet to be made, further investigation is underway,” he said.