Ludhiana: Mother and child OT stays out of action due to power outage

While the newly-upgraded operation theatre (OT) took the centre stage at the inauguration of the renovations at the civil hospital, the other operation theatre at the hospital’s mother and child section remained out of action due to power outage since Monday evening. According to the officials at least three patients were referred to a private hospital from Ludhiana civil hospital till noon. (HT Photo)

The pregnant women, who were due for caesarean in the morning, were made to wait till noon before their attendants got agitated and they were referred to a private hospital nearby. Attendants even complained that hospital authorities asked them to take their patients to some other hospital by taking leave against medical advice (LAMA) certificate or keep the patient at the hospital at their own risk.

“My wife is suffering from severe pain. She is lying on a bench in the corridor. They (hospital staff) asked me to take her somewhere else or stay here at my own risk. The OT, they say, doesn’t have power. While all these lifts are working, why can’t the OT have a generator connection,” lamented Rinku, who was there with her expecting wife Sofiya.

The OT in the mother and child section is not connected to generators.

Kumari Mahima, a 20-year-old woman, was at the hospital to have here stitches from a recent C-section removed. She complained that she was sitting outside the OT for over two hours, and no one was telling them what to do.

An official also revealed that initially the patients were asked to be referred to the government hospital in Patiala but later sensing the time sensitivity involved they were sent to a nearby hospital.

Senior medical officer, (mother and child section), Dr Deepika Goyal, when approached for a comment, didn’t respond to calls.

11KV power line inside hospital faulty: PSPCL

The power outage started on Tuesday evening due to a fault in a 11KV cable inside the hospital. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials and those from the hospital were working on getting the fault fixed but power wasn’t back until around 3pm, while gensets were used as a backup during this time.

PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans confirmed that the issue lay inside the hospital and that the supply had no problem.