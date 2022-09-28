Ludhiana MP raises concern over waterlogging at Sherpur Chowk

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 28, 2022 01:06 AM IST

Ludhiana member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu met mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC’s Zone-A office on Tuesday and raised concern over severe waterlogging near Sherpur Chowk- one of the entry points to the city

Sherpur Chowk is an entry point to Ludhiana and it becomes difficult to cross the stretch whenever it rains. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Local member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu met mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC’s Zone-A office on Tuesday and raised concern over severe waterlogging near Sherpur Chowk- one of the entry points to the city.

He criticised National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for its failure to deal with the issue despite repeated reminders and meetings held in the past. “I will conduct a meeting with NHAI officials in the coming days, where the mayor and deputy commissioner will also be present. If they still fail to resolve the issue, we will raise an agitation,” said Bittu.

Bittu added that it becomes difficult to cross the stretch after it rains and puts a blot of the image of the city when commuters enter from Delhi or Chandigarh.

The MP also asked Sadhu to expedite the process to regularise jobs of around 3,600 contractual employees (sweepers and sewermen) working in the civic body for years.

