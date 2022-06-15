Ludhiana | MP Sanjeev Arora meets Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjeev Arora met Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, and discussed some important NHAI-related issues of the state.

While emphasising traffic scenes witnessed almost daily in Ludhiana, Arora demanded early completion of the ongoing NHAI projects, especially the ones going through cities, as public in general, industry and trade in particular are facing a lot of inconvenience,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also took up the issue of declaration of more roads in Punjab as national highways. He apprised the minister that the ministry of road transport and highways (MORT&H) during the year 2016 and 2017 had declared 14 state roads (1,043 km) as in-principle national highways in Punjab. Of these, five roads (481.69 km) have already been declared as national highways.

“In reply, the minister gave a very positive response and accepted the demand, assuring that all the ongoing works will be completed in a time-bound manner,” Arora revealed.