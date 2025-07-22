Ludhiana: MP Seechewal hands over vacuum tankers to sarpanches of 4 villages

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal has provided vacuum tankers to four villages in Ludhiana using his MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) fund. A grant of ₹15 lakh was allocated for these four tankers, benefiting the villages of Bhukhri Khurd, Bhamia Khurd, Amar Colony, and Guru Ramdas Colony. The tankers were formally handed over to the village sarpanches in a ceremony jointly attended by MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, Budhewal Sugar Mill chairman Zora Singh Mundian, and Ludhiana mayor Inderjit Kaur Gill. Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur Gill in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The dairy waste and cow dung from these villages were earlier flowing into the Buddha Nullah. With these vacuum tankers, the wastewater will now be collected and disposed of in open fields instead of polluting the river.

Sarpanch Satpal Singh of Bhukhri Khurd, Balwinder Singh Virk of Guru Ramdas Nagar Colony, Kulwant Singh of Bhamian Khurd, and Rajinder Singh Hundal of Amar Colony jointly expressed their gratitude to MP Balbir Singh Seechewal. They stated that these vacuum tankers mark a revolutionary step in efforts to keep the Buddha Nullah clean. They also appealed to other villages not to discharge wastewater into the water body, assuring that these vacuum tankers will always be available to assist them.

The sarpanches highlighted that Balbir Singh Seechewal, along with his volunteers, has been tirelessly working day and night for the past seven months to stop the flow of wastewater into the Buddha Nullah. They added that a cleaner river will not only free the region’s residents from pollution but also improve their health and overall well-being.