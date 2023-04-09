All eyes on Ludhiana MC ward delimitation meet

With the city bracing for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections, representatives of all major political parties are keenly awaiting the outcomes of the meeting on ward delimitation scheduled to be held on April 10.

The April 10 meeting is being tipped to be the last of the series held to discuss the delimitation. (HT File)

The meeting which will be chaired by the local bodies department director of the Punjab Government will see the participation of all seven members of legislative assembly (MLA), one former councillor from political parties including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and civic body officials.

Speaking about the meeting’s agenda, municipal town planner Rajnish Wadhwa said recommendations regarding the ward delimitation will be presented in the meeting before any decisions are arrived at.

The meeting might be the last of the series held to discuss the delimitation, following which the decision regarding the election will be taken, sources privy to the matter said. The current house of the Municipal Corporation in which Congress had majority members completed its term on March 25.

The delimitation exercise, which is to be carried out after ten years as per the rules, was last undertaken by the Congress in 2018. At the time, the number of wards had been increased from 75 to 95.

The latest survey for the ward delimitation exercise began in June 2022 and has been completed, and changes in the demographics and population have been recorded, officials said.

Leaders from the opposition party, meanwhile, said the Aam Aadmi Party, having swept the last assembly elections, should have expedited the civic body polls, but were quick to add that the governing party may alter the wards to benefit their candidates.

Speaking of the delay, former BJP councillor Inder Aggarwal said four rounds of the meeting have been held on the issue in the past, but no significant decision was taken.

The leader expressed hope that a final decision regarding the delimitation will be taken in the upcoming meeting, given that the government is bound to conduct elections before September 25. He added that his party will oppose any arbitrary decisions.

SAD’s Harbhajan Singh Dangcof, meanwhile, said councillors from the ruling party fear losing their grip and will be keeping a close eye on the decisions taken in regard with the delimitation process.

Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga said all parties were aware of the meeting’s agenda and their representatives will be present at the meeting in Chandigarh. He said that changes required in view of change in the population will be made after thorough discussion.