Ludhiana | Murder accused held with illegal weapon

An accused facing trial in a murder case and several other cases landed in the police custody for possessing an illegal weapon.

The CIA staff -1 of Ludhiana nabbed the accused at T-point Jagirpur and recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol and five live cartridges from his possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Sandeep Singh of Meharban village, was out on bail

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge, CIA-1, said the accused was arrested following a tip-off. “The accused was wanted by the police in an attempt to murder case registered at Jodhewal police station on January 4 this year. The accused, along with his accomplices, had fired at the house of a student union leader of GGN Khalsa College in Bawa Colony on Kakowal Road,” he said.

He added that the accused is already facing trial in around seven cases, including the murder case, attempt to murder, snatching, cases under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. A fresh case under Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Meharban police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused is being questioned about his aides and from where he procured the weapon.