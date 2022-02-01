Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Murder bid on security guard, victim’s wife’s role under the scanner
Ludhiana | Murder bid on security guard, victim’s wife’s role under the scanner

The victim has been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana; a case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC against the accused
A day after two bike-borne men in Ludhiana attempted to murder the security guard, the police on January 31 said they are looking into the victim’s role in the attack. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after two bike-borne men rained bullets on a security guard, the police on Monday said they are looking into the victim’s role in the attack.

The victim, Sukhwinder Singh,who sustained three bullet wounds, has been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), and his condition is said to be stable.

Sub-inspector Rajinderpal Singh, Punjab Agricultural University station house officer, said that initial probe suggested that a rivalry may have been at play, but later it was found that Sukhwinder Singh had strained relations with his wife. “His wife had left home several times, and had started leaving separately. She had only returned a few months ago. We are investigating her role in the crime,” he said.

We are scanning CCTVs installed at all connecting roads leading to the crime spot to trace the bike used by the accused.

A case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at the PAU police station.

