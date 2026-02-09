Ludhiana: Murder of 9-year-old boy in Kasabad: Autopsy finds no evidence of sexual assault, say police

A panel of three doctors at the civil hospital here on Sunday conducted the autopsy of a nine-year-old boy, whose body was recovered from bushes barely two kilometres from his home in Kasabad village on Saturday. While the police had initially suspected sexual assault followed by murder, the autopsy revealed no visible external signs of sexual abuse, policesaid. Swab samples have been preserved for chemical examination to rule out the possibility conclusively, say police. (HT File)

Swab samples have been preserved for chemical examination to rule out the possibility conclusively, they added.

The medical board, comprising Dr Harpreet Singh, Dr Pawan and Dr Abhaydeep, found a single fatal injury on the child’s neck. The boy’s throat had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon, causing a deep cut that damaged the windpipe and led to death. Doctors also noted that there were no signs of struggle on the body.

With no immediate medical evidence suggesting sexual assault, the police have begun probing the possibility of personal enmity involving the family. Investigators said all angles were being examined.

Aman had gone missing from outside his house on Thursday. Family members alleged that for nearly two days, police personnel directed them to another police station due to confusion over jurisdiction. Frustrated over the delay in action, the family staged protests outside the Salem Tabri police station and near Jalandhar Bypass chowk on Saturday. Following the protests, an FIR against unidentified persons was registered.

Hours after the FIR was lodged, the child’s body was recovered from bushes in the Kasabad area.

Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the boy walking behind an unidentified man towards the area where the body was later found.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city-1) Sameer Verma said more CCTV footage from nearby locations was being scanned to establish the identity and movement of the suspect. He added that further investigation was underway and efforts were being intensified to trace those involved in the crime.