Ludhiana: Music company owners booked under Copyright Act for selling songs without lyricist's consent
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Music company owners booked under Copyright Act for selling songs without lyricist's consent

Following the complaint of an SAS Nagar-based lyricist, police booked the owners of Vardhman Music Company, for selling his songs without consent under Copyright Act in Ludhiana.
According to the complainant, the accused sold the song to KV Dhillon, owner of MP3 Music Company, who later used the song in a film without his consent. Accused booked under Copyright Act . (iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana A lyricist lodged an FIR against owners of a music company for selling his song to another entity without consent, which led to it being used in a Punjabi film.

The complainant, Simran Goraya of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, had earlier filed a complaint with police on December 6, 2021. In his complaint, he said the accused, Anil Jain and Yatin Jain of the Vardhman Music Company, had contacted him to sell one of his songs, “Shoot Da Order”, assuring him a 50% share in the earnings.

However, according to the complainant, the accused sold the song to KV Dhillon, owner of MP3 Music Company, who later used the song in a film without his consent.

Sub inspector Gursewak Singh, investigating officer, said a case under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy)of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 52 A and 68A of the Copyright Act has been lodged against the accused at the Division number 5 police station.

