Ludhiana: Music producer gets 2-crore extortion threat

A Ludhiana-based Punjabi music producer has alleged that an unidentified caller demanded ₹2 crore in extortion and threatened to kill him and his family through calls made from international numbers.

Police said the claim was being verified as part of the ongoing investigation. (HT File)

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Police have registered an FIR against and launched an investigation into the matter.

The complainant, Harshdeep Singh, alias Sammy Oberoi, of Model Town Extension, told police that he had been receiving threatening calls for the past 10 to 15 days.

Harshdeep, who runs a Punjabi music production company and is also engaged in the garment business, alleged that the caller identified himself as Kulveer Singh Sidhu while making the extortion demand.

According to the complaint, the threats were issued through two separate international phone numbers. The complainant alleged that one of the numbers appeared to originate from Pakistan, while the other was linked to the United Arab Emirates.

Harshdeep told police that the caller possessed detailed knowledge of his personal life and vehicles. According to the complaint, the accused claimed to know the registration numbers of both his cars.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant told police that one of the vehicles is regularly used by his son for commuting to school, making the threats particularly alarming and causing fear among family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant told police that one of the vehicles is regularly used by his son for commuting to school, making the threats particularly alarming and causing fear among family members. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the complaint, Model Town police have registered an FIR under Section 308(4) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons. Police have also sought assistance from the cyber cell to trace the origin of the calls and identify those involved.

ASI Sukhdev Sharma, the investigating officer, said multiple teams had been deployed to probe the case and technical analysis of the phone numbers was underway.

“We are examining all possible angles and efforts are being made to identify the persons behind the calls,” the officer said. In his complaint, Harshdeep also alleged that the caller claimed involvement in the recent firing incident at comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada.

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Police said the claim was being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.