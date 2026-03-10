Ludhiana: Nail salon owner arrested for firing during salary dispute with former employee

A nail salon owner allegedly fired from his licenced pistol during a dispute with a former woman employee who had visited the salon to collect her pending salary in the Model Town area on Sunday evening. No injuries were reported in the incident, police said on Monday. Inspector Jaswinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Model Town police station, said the two got into an argument, following which the accused allegedly fired a shot in the air. (HT Photo)

The police have arrested the accused, identified as Rose Uppal, a resident of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, who runs Nail Studio in Model Town.

According to police, the FIR was registered on the complaint of sub-inspector Roop Lal after the former employee declined to lodge a complaint. The woman had reportedly visited the salon along with a few acquaintances to collect ₹10,000 in pending salary.

“As a gunshot was fired at the spot, the police registered a case on their own,” the SHO said, adding that the weapon used in the incident has been recovered.

The accused claimed he fired in self-defence as the woman had arrived with several people and he feared an attack. Police said the claim is being verified.

A case has been registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the SHO added.