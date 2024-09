Ludhiana: Nandesh, Maahir win pre-quarter finals at state-level badminton tourney

Shuttlers Nandesh Kapoor and Maahir Dhanda from Ludhiana defeated Sushen Sood from Hoshiarpur and Arihant Goyal from Sri Muktsar Sahib by 21-10 and 21-17 respectively at the Punjab State Mini (U-11) and Sub Junior (U-13) Boys and Girls Ranking Badminton Championship. Kavish Arora from Pathankot won against Tanshiv Wadhera from Amritsar by 21-11. A player in action during State Badminton Championship at Shastri Badminton Hall in Ludhiana on Sunday, September 08, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

A total of 96 matches were conducted on the second day. In the boys’ single U-11 event, Agrim Kumar from Gurdaspur defeated Vansh Sharma from Jalandhar by 21-5 and 21-8, and Utkarsh Goyal from Muktsar was defeated by Armaan Kapoor from Amritsar by 21-11 and 21-12.

In boys’ single U-13 event, Harshbir Singh Dhillon and Aadvik Bhatia from Ludhiana, Manan Rana from Mohali and Dipansh Kundra from Jalandhar defeated Tavish Sama from Fazilka, Akshat Sharma from Patiala, Saksham Verma from Amritsar and Paras from Barnala by 21-11, 21-2, 21-10 and 21-17 respectively.

In the girls’ single U-11 event, Nayra Sharma from Gurdaspur won two sets straight against Zoya Narang from Ludhiana. Avleen Kaur from Ludhiana was defeated by Aanya Tiwari from Ludhiana by 21-4 and Japleen Kaur from Hoshiarpur won against Manseerat Kaur from Sangrur by 22-8.

In girls’single U-13 event, Inayat Gulati from Jalandhar defeated Shabadpreet Kaur Rana from Ropar and Maanvi Arora from Hoshiarpur won against Bhavanjot Kaur by 21-5 and 21-7 respectively. Aradhya Singh from Amritsar beat Mannat from Moga by 21-4 and Tavnoorpreet Kaur from Gurdaspur defeated Prabhsirat Kaur from Jalandhar by 21-9.

Riddhima from Mohali, Myrah Chopra and Manseerat Kaur from Jalandhar defeated Sirat Dhaliwal from Sangrur, Jennifer from Moga and Samaira Aggarwal from Ludhiana by 21-16, 21-13 and 21-12 respectively.

Quarter-final and semi-final matches of the 4-day tourney are scheduled on Monday.