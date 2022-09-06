Ludhiana | National awards conferred on 2 PAU scientists

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal congratulated university scientists Virinder Singh Sohu and Hari Ram for adding yet another feather in the crown of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Virinder Singh Sohu, principal wheat breeder-cum-head, department of plant breeding and genetics, PAU, was conferred with Dr MV Rao Memorial Award for 2022, while Hari Ram, principal agronomist (wheat), PAU, was felicitated with Dr S. Nagarajan Memorial Award for 2022 for his work in wheat agronomy.

Earlier, three wheat varieties developed by PAU had been identified for release at the national level in a meeting of the Varietal Identification Committee (VIC) during the 61st All India Wheat and Barley Research Workers’ Meet at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh).

The VIC meet was held under the chairmanship of deputy director general (crop sciences), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), TR Sharma.

PAU vice-chancellor SS Gosal said the three varieties of wheat— PBW 826, PBW 833 and PBW 872, developed by PAU, were identified for release simultaneously in a single meet, which in itself is a rare honour for the university that is committed to quality research.

Director of research, PAU, Ajmer Singh Dhatt shared that PBW 826 is the first variety to be released simultaneously across two major wheat growing zones of India i.e. North Western Plains Zone of India (NWPZ) and North Eastern Plains Zone of India (NEPZ). Earlier, PBW 343 released for NWPZ in 1995 was subsequently released for NEPZ in 2000 and became an immensely popular mega-variety for over 15 years.

The wheat variety PBW 826 was identified for release under irrigated timely sown conditions of NWPZ, comprising Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu, and Himachal Pradesh. It ranked first for grain yield in the zone during all three years of testing.

The wheat variety PBW 826 was also identified for release under irrigated timely sown conditions of NEPZ, comprising eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and North Eastern states.

382 PAU students attend 15-day NSO camp

As many as 382 undergraduate students from all the constituent colleges of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) participated in a 15-day National Sports Organization (NSO) camp.

Students were coached for 14 sports events including athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, shooting, cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, handball, table tennis, swimming, kabaddi and weightlifting.

Vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal said that the camp helped in boosting the immunity of students; widening their horizons regarding fitness development, trends in exercise and nutrition; preventing tension; inculcating three Ds - discipline, dedication and determination; and developing health management and spirit of sportsmanship.

“Early to bed, early to rise” keeps the person healthy and in high spirits, he said.

Green and clean PAU campus drive to be launched

In a bid to actualise the beautification plan of PAU, a ‘Green and Clean PAU Campus’ drive will be launched by the V-C on Wednesday at Dr MS Randhawa PAU library lawn.

The drive aims at giving a facelift to the university in terms of cleanliness as well as landscaping. Students will work in tandem with the university authorities in the pursuit of tidying up the campus. All the officers of the university, heads of the various departments, faculty of the department of floriculture and landscaping as well as students are expected to attend the event.

It may be noted that the V-C had held a meeting with stalwarts in the field of landscaping and floriculture a few days ago to chalk out a beautification plan for PAU.

PAU Kisan Mela draws in big crowds

A large number of farmers attended the Kisan Mela organised at the Punjab Agricultural University’s regional research station at Ballowal Saunkhari on Tuesday.

Farmers from Ballowal Saunkhari and neighbouring areas thronged the one-day Kisan Mela, which was based on the theme of Kisani Jawani Ate Paun Pani Bachaiye, Aao Rangla Punjab Banaiye.

Heavy rush of farmers was seen at the mela, wherein farmers interacted with the experts, sought solutions to their farm queries, saw live demonstrations, purchased quality seeds, planting material and PAU farm publications.

Stalls were also put up by different varsity departments to provide a platform to visiting farmers to interact with scientists and learn about new crop varieties and latest technologies, discuss their issues and seek solutions for the same. The agricultural scientists informed the farmers about the newly released varieties of wheat and suggested the farmers buy fruit/vegetable seeds.

State assembly’s deputy speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rauriwas, the chief guest of the mela, said the varsity’s scientific and technological advancements have largely contributed to the agricultural development of Kandi region and urged the farmers to maintain the soil quality of the region.

Varsity vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal inaugurated the mela and called upon the visiting farmers to opt for hybrid seed production, use inputs as per need, go for soil testing, adopt subsidiary occupations, focus on co-operative marketing and mechanisation.

Varsity director of research, meanwhile, said, “The university is conducting research on a large number of crops and has developed a significant number of crop varieties/ hybrids till date.”

Balachaur legislator Santosh Kataria and varsity extension education director Dr Ashok Kumar also attended the mela.