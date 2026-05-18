Ludhiana: NEET paper leak leaves aspirants stressed, call for action by students

The recent NEET paper leak controversy has left medical aspirants stressed and disappointed, with students saying repeated irregularities in the examination system are affecting their preparation and mental well-being.

Students said repeated paper leak incidents are taking a toll on mental health and creating distrust in the examination process. (HT File)

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Students preparing for the highly competitive medical entrance exam said the incident has created fear, frustration and uncertainty among aspirants. Anhad, a NEET aspirant, said students undergo strict security checks at examination centres, yet paper leaks continue to surface. He questioned how such lapses occur despite tight arrangements and said the system needs stronger oversight to prevent misuse.

He added that repeated incidents have left students mentally exhausted, especially amid uncertainty over the possibility of re-examinations. “Building the same momentum again is very difficult,” he said, adding that such developments discourage honest candidates. He also expressed concern over reports of accused persons in earlier cases being granted bail.

Another aspirant, Kushaldeep Anand, said the issue has severely affected students from middle-class families. He said a relative, Anita Sharma, went into depression after hearing about the leak and had been preparing for admission to a semi-government medical college. He added that uncertainty over exams was forcing some students to reconsider their career paths.

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{{^usCountry}} Students said repeated paper leak incidents are taking a toll on mental health and creating distrust in the examination process. They demanded strict action against those responsible and urged authorities to ensure such incidents do not recur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students said repeated paper leak incidents are taking a toll on mental health and creating distrust in the examination process. They demanded strict action against those responsible and urged authorities to ensure such incidents do not recur. {{/usCountry}}

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