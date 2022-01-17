Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Neighbour assaults woman for feeding stray dogs, arrested
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Neighbour assaults woman for feeding stray dogs, arrested

A resident of Seera village, Ludhiana, started abusing the woman when she was feeding dogs outside her house, saying that the stray dogs defecate in front of his house
The Ludhiana woman , in her police complaint, said that she is an animal lover and feeds stray dogs in the neighbourhood (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police have arrested a resident of Seera village for allegedly assaulting his 20-year-old neighbour for feeding stray dogs in the locality.

The accused has been identified Akashdeep Singh of Harikrishan Vihar of Seera village.

The victim, in her police complaint, said that she is an animal lover and feeds stray dogs in the neighbourhood. Some of her neighbours have been objecting to it.

On January 15, when she was feeding dogs outside her house, Akashdeep turned up and started abusing her, saying that the stray dogs defecate in front of his house.

He then started thrashing her, following which she fell on the road. He allegedly even kicked her in the stomach and fled when she raised the alarm.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. Soon after registering the FIR, police arrested him.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP