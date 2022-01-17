Ludhiana | Neighbour assaults woman for feeding stray dogs, arrested

Police have arrested a resident of Seera village for allegedly assaulting his 20-year-old neighbour for feeding stray dogs in the locality.

The accused has been identified Akashdeep Singh of Harikrishan Vihar of Seera village.

The victim, in her police complaint, said that she is an animal lover and feeds stray dogs in the neighbourhood. Some of her neighbours have been objecting to it.

On January 15, when she was feeding dogs outside her house, Akashdeep turned up and started abusing her, saying that the stray dogs defecate in front of his house.

He then started thrashing her, following which she fell on the road. He allegedly even kicked her in the stomach and fled when she raised the alarm.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. Soon after registering the FIR, police arrested him.