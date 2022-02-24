Ludhiana | NGO stages 10th weekly protest against MC on failure to impose ban on plastic carry bags

Lambasting the municipal corporation (MC) for its failure to impose a ban on use and trade of plastic carry bags, the members of Jalandhar-based NGO- Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAPP) staged tenth weekly protest outside the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone-D office on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Members of Ludhiana-based Eco-Mela NGO also joined the protest.

AGAPP members have been staging weekly protests over the issue outside the office of MC and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) since December last year.

Protesters, including Gunwant Singh and advocate Ravinder Arora, said plastic does not only pollute the environment, but also has bad impact on human health. But the authorities have still failed to ban the plastic carry bags, even as the state government notified the ban in April 2016.

Singh said,”We have also filed an RTI with the MC seeking information regarding what action has been taken by MC to ban the plastic carry bags since 2016. The use of banned bags can be witnessed at every nook and corner of the city without any check.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We had also written to chief minister’s office a number of times, but to no avail. The authorities are playing with the lives of residents. We also appeal to the public that they should avoid plastic carry bags for the welfare of the coming generations,” said Singh, while adding that the authorities should promote compostable bags.