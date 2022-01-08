Ludhiana NGO stages play highlighting poor condition of road, sewerage

Ludhiana Taking a dig at politicians on the issue of poor condition of North constituency, Kumar Gaurav, who runs a non-government organisation (NGO), on Friday presented a street play at Chander Nagar main road to highlighting the neighbourhood’s choked sewerage and damaged roads.

The play focussed on the alleged failure of members of legislative assembly (MLAs) in carrying out any development work in their constituencies and their indifferent attitude towards the grievances of their constituents.

Gaurav said his organisation aimed to make people aware of the hollow promises being made by candidates who are contesting the elections.

Further discussing the inconvenience faced by residents due to the poor road condition, he said, “Several months have passed but the roads, the condition of which worsen with the rain, have not been repaired yet.”

He further alleged that the residents of North Constituency are still living without the provision of the very basic facilities.