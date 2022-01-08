Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana NGO stages play highlighting poor condition of road, sewerage
chandigarh news

Ludhiana NGO stages play highlighting poor condition of road, sewerage

Members of a non-government organisation staged a play highlighting the poor condition of roads and sewerage in Ludhiana North constituency.
Members of a non-government organisation (NGO) tried to draw attention to the poor condition of roads and sewerage in Ludhiana North constituency through a stage play. (Representative photo/HT File)
Members of a non-government organisation (NGO) tried to draw attention to the poor condition of roads and sewerage in Ludhiana North constituency through a stage play. (Representative photo/HT File)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 05:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Taking a dig at politicians on the issue of poor condition of North constituency, Kumar Gaurav, who runs a non-government organisation (NGO), on Friday presented a street play at Chander Nagar main road to highlighting the neighbourhood’s choked sewerage and damaged roads.

The play focussed on the alleged failure of members of legislative assembly (MLAs) in carrying out any development work in their constituencies and their indifferent attitude towards the grievances of their constituents.

Gaurav said his organisation aimed to make people aware of the hollow promises being made by candidates who are contesting the elections.

Further discussing the inconvenience faced by residents due to the poor road condition, he said, “Several months have passed but the roads, the condition of which worsen with the rain, have not been repaired yet.”

He further alleged that the residents of North Constituency are still living without the provision of the very basic facilities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out