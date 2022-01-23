Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Nihang Sikh strikes woman with sword
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Nihang Sikh strikes woman with sword

A Nihang Sikh in Ludhiana assaulted a woman with his sword on Sunday evening, The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident
The woman went to the shrine in Ludhiana to get baptised, however, the clerics asked her to return as she did not fulfill the conditions, on which she created ruckus. Meanwhile, Nihang Sikh hit the woman with a sword. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 11:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed at Manji Sahib Gurudwara , Alamgir village, after a Nihang Sikh assaulted a woman with his sword on Sunday evening. The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident

The woman went to the shrine to get baptised, however, the clerics asked her to return as she did not fulfill the conditions, on which she created ruckus. Meanwhile, Nihang Sikh hit the woman with a sword.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Balwinder Singh said on being informed, the police reached the spot to investigate. Later, they came to a compromise and no one has filed a complaint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP