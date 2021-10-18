Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Nine booked for assaulting teen over old rivalry with his relative
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Nine booked for assaulting teen over old rivalry with his relative

The accused, including women, allegedly barged into the house of the teen in Ghora Colony of Ludhiana and fled after assaulting him with sharp-edged weapons
The teen, Golu, alleged that the accused had an old rivalry with his relative, which is why the nine accused assaulted him at his residence in Ludhiana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 02:41 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Nine persons have been booked for attempting to murder a 15-year-old boy over an old rivalry with his distant relative. The accused, including women, allegedly barged into his house in Ghora Colony and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons. The teen has been hospitalised and his condition is stated to be critical.

The accused have been identified as Lakhan, Makhan, Shekhar, Peeto, Jyoti and Pooja of Janakpuri, Deepu and Kavita of Vishwakarma Colony and Laljit of Ghora Colony.

The incident allegedly took place on October 14 when the victim, Golu, was sleeping at his house. He heard a knock on his door and when he opened it, the accused barged in and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons. They later fled, leaving him in a pool of blood. Some neighbours informed his elder brother, Sunny, who rushed him to the hospital.

Golu alleged that the accused had a rivalry with his distant relative Sikandar. He said that the accused had seen him with Sikandar several times, which is why they targeted him.

RELATED STORIES

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balvir Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Moti Nagar police station. A hunt is on for the accused, the ASI said.

